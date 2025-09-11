The Charles Bronson Death Wish franchise comes to Blu-ray in a new collector’s set from Kino Lorber

You can soon watch Charles Bronson clean up the streets in a brand new Blu-ray collection of the franchise. Blu-ray.com reports that the boutique label, Kino Lorber, has recently announced the new five-disc box set release (with a whole load of extras) and it’s slated for November 25.
The description reads,
“Superstar Charles Bronson (The Mechanic, 10 to Midnight) ignites the screen as the tough-as-nails urban avenger Paul Kersey in this explosive 5-film saga of violence and vengeance: The ultimate Death Wish Collection. Death Wish (1974) – In the original Death Wish that started it all, New York City architect Paul Kersey becomes a one-man vigilante squad after his wife is murdered and daughter assaulted by street punks. Death Wish II (1982) – Kersey again evolves into a vessel of vengeance as he tracks down the low-lives who murdered his daughter and housekeeper, this time on the seedy streets of Los Angeles. Death Wish 3 (1985) – Back in the Rotting Apple and armed to the gills with guns, knives—even a bazooka—Kersey ventures out into the urban battlezone to confront a large gang terrorizing the neighborhoods. Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987) – After the fatal overdose of his girlfriend’s daughter, Kersey continues his blazing quest for revenge by cracking down on a vicious L.A. drug cartel. Death Wish V: The Face of Death (1994) – Grizzled death-dealer Kersey returns to NYC under the name Paul Stewart when his fiancée has her business threatened by a sadistic mobster and his goons.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – DEATH WISH
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot
- Interview with Actor John Herzfeld
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC TWO – DEATH WISH II
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot | Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC THREE – DEATH WISH 3
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot
- Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson
- Alternate Ending
- Interview with Actor Kirk Taylor
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles
- Michael Winner’s THREE DEATH WISHES: Booklet Essay by Paul Talbot
DISC FOUR – DEATH WISH 4: THE CRACKDOWN
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC FIVE – DEATH WISH V: THE FACE OF DEATH
- Bronsons’s Last Wishes: DEATH WISH 4 AND 5: Booklet Essay by Paul Talbot
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles