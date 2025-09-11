The Charles Bronson Death Wish franchise comes to Blu-ray in a new collector’s set from Kino Lorber

You can soon watch Charles Bronson clean up the streets in a brand new Blu-ray collection of the franchise. Blu-ray.com reports that the boutique label, Kino Lorber, has recently announced the new five-disc box set release (with a whole load of extras) and it’s slated for November 25.

The description reads,

“Superstar Charles Bronson (The Mechanic, 10 to Midnight) ignites the screen as the tough-as-nails urban avenger Paul Kersey in this explosive 5-film saga of violence and vengeance: The ultimate Death Wish Collection. Death Wish (1974) – In the original Death Wish that started it all, New York City architect Paul Kersey becomes a one-man vigilante squad after his wife is murdered and daughter assaulted by street punks. Death Wish II (1982) – Kersey again evolves into a vessel of vengeance as he tracks down the low-lives who murdered his daughter and housekeeper, this time on the seedy streets of Los Angeles. Death Wish 3 (1985) – Back in the Rotting Apple and armed to the gills with guns, knives—even a bazooka—Kersey ventures out into the urban battlezone to confront a large gang terrorizing the neighborhoods. Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987) – After the fatal overdose of his girlfriend’s daughter, Kersey continues his blazing quest for revenge by cracking down on a vicious L.A. drug cartel. Death Wish V: The Face of Death (1994) – Grizzled death-dealer Kersey returns to NYC under the name Paul Stewart when his fiancée has her business threatened by a sadistic mobster and his goons.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – DEATH WISH

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot

Interview with Actor John Herzfeld

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – DEATH WISH II

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot | Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

DISC THREE – DEATH WISH 3

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot

Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

Alternate Ending

Interview with Actor Kirk Taylor

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

Michael Winner’s THREE DEATH WISHES: Booklet Essay by Paul Talbot

DISC FOUR – DEATH WISH 4: THE CRACKDOWN

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

DISC FIVE – DEATH WISH V: THE FACE OF DEATH