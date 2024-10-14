JoBlo Horror Originals staff members share their Halloween movie picks

Over on the JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel, we talk about horror movies and TV shows all year long – but that doesn’t mean that the “spooky season” building up to Halloween isn’t a special time of the year for us. I may watch horror movies all year, but for me October is a month-long horror marathon where I try to pack as many horror movies into each day as possible. Halloween is my favorite holiday, and it’s the day when I make sure to watch the likes of FleshEater (1988), Murder Party (2007), The Hollow (2004), Trick or Treat (1986), and Trick ‘r Treat (2007). And maybe something involving Michael Myers. In anticipation of the Halloween festivities, several of our JoBlo Horror Originals staff members got together to give some horror movie recommendations – and you can watch them reveal their Halloween viewing picks in the video embedded above!

Tyler Nichols reveals that he’ll be watching Revenge (2017), Dead & Breakfast (2004), and Fright Night. The 1985 version, not the remake. Andrew Hatfield will also be watching the original Fright Night this Halloween, along with The Monster Squad and the Halloween sequel that Michael Myers missed out on, Halloween III: Season of the Witch. John “The Arrow” Fallon will be watching one of my personal favorites, Trick or Treat (1986), along with an entry from my favorite franchise, Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI (1986) – which happens to be the movie I credit with getting me into the horror genre in the first place. He’ll be wrapping up his triple feature with Night of the Creeps (1986). Mike Conway recommends checking out Hell Fest (2018), Haunt (2019), Trick ‘r Treat (2007), and the family friendly Ernest Scared Stupid (1991). Mike Holtz digs into the ’80s classics The Evil Dead (1981), Pumpkinhead (1988), and Poltergeist (1982), along with something from the Halloween franchise. Niki Minter’s picks are The Addams Family (1991), Scream (1996), and The Crow (1994). And Lance Vlcek starts off by mentioning May (2002) and Little Monsters (1989), then covers vampires, werewolves, and demons with his picks: Bloodstone: Subspecies II (1993), Bad Moon (1996), and the original Night of the Demons (1988).

What do you think of the JoBlo Horror Originals staff’s Halloween picks, and what movies do you like to watch on Halloween? Let us know by leaving a comment below!