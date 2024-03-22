The Crow (1994) – The Best Scene

What would you say is the best scene in The Crow, directed by Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee? Here’s the one we would pick…

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, and the opening sequence of Pitch Black, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a moment from the 1994 classic The Crow (watch it HERE) – which isn’t just getting a 4K release for its 30 anniversary. It’s also getting a remake.

Lance’s pick for the best scene in The Crow is the one where the Eric Draven character puts on the makeup and prepares for his mission of vengeance.

Directed by Alex Proyas from a screenplay by David J. Schow and John Shirley (with uncredited rewrites from Walon Green, Terry Hayes, René Balcer, and Michael S. Chernuchin), The Crow was based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr and has the following synopsis: The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar to complete his macabre mission.

Brandon Lee turns in an incredible performance as our hero Eric Draven and is joined in the cast by Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Bai Ling, Sofia Shinas, Anna Levine, David Patrick Kelly, Angel David, Laurence Mason, Michael Massee, Tony Todd, and Jon Polito.

