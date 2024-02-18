The Crow comes to 4K; Blu-ray release set for May

We recently heard that Lionsgate has picked up the distribution rights to the reboot of the classic film The Crow (get it HERE), which was released by Miramax back in 1994. Before Miramax acquired it, The Crow had originally been set up at Paramount. They decided to let go of it due to the controversy surrounding the on-set death of star Brandon Lee and the amount of violence in the film. So when Paramount acquired Miramax back in 2020, gaining the rights to The Crow in the process, it was like the film had gone full circle. It came back to Paramount. Recently, cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, mentioned a 4K restoration of The Crow would be on the Paramount Plus streaming service soon. While it hasn’t hit streaming yet, Blu-Ray.com announced that the 4K Blu-ray is set to come out on May 7th to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

The 4K version looks absolutely amazing, with Wolski previewing the new look on his Instagram:

Directed by Alex Proyas from a screenplay by David J. Schow and John Shirley (with uncredited rewrites from Walon Green, Terry Hayes, René Balcer, and Michael S. Chernuchin), The Crow has the following synopsis: The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar to complete his macabre mission.

Brandon Lee turns in an incredible performance as our hero Eric Draven and is joined in the cast by Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Bai Ling, Sofia Shinas, Anna Levine, David Patrick Kelly, Angel David, Laurence Mason, Michael Massee, Tony Todd, and Jon Polito.

