The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep may be the last Witcher spin-off; two others have been scrapped

The Witcher franchise on Netflix looks to be coming to an end, as the main show is wrapping up and spin-offs are being scrapped

By
The Witcher

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher, which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, with another anime movie called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and a couple other spin-offs in the works… but now it looks like it’s all winding down. As The Witcher season 4 heads into production with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, Netflix has announced that season 5 will be the end of the show. And while The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is still expected to be released through the streaming service by the end of 2024, Redanian Intelligence and What’s on Netflix have learned that two other spin-offs, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, have been scrapped.

Created by The Witcher writer Haily Hall, The Rats would have consisted of six to eight episodes centering on a group of teenage misfits who crossed paths with Ciri in The Witcher season 3. The show had the following synopsis: Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom.

The Rats started filming in May of 2023 with The Sandman and Shadow & Bone director Mairzee Almas at the helm. Production was supposed to last for six months, but got shut down after two. According to Redanian Intelligence, The Rats filmed one or two episodes before the production shutdown, and when Netflix got a look at the footage they decided not to go through with filming the remaining episodes. The teenage characters will be appearing in The Witcher season 4, and there’s a chance footage from the abandoned The Rats project could be integrated into the show.

The cast of The Rats included Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Connor Crawford (Asse), Dolph Lundgren (Brehen), Deoudone van der Merwe (Juniper), Morgan Santo (Dulcie), and Stevel Marc (Lord Ridot).

The other spin-off, the untitled kids series was announced in 2021, and we don’t know much about it other than it appears to have been permanently shelved. So as of right now, it looks like The Witcher franchise on Netflix is going to end with seasons 4 and 5 of the show, with The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep being the final spin-off.

What do you think of The Witcher franchise coming to an end? Are you hoping to see more spin-offs in the future? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Redanian Intelligence, What's on Netflix
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV News
NCIS: Hawai'i, cancelled
NCIS: Hawai’i cancelled by CBS after three seasons
The Witcher franchise on Netflix looks to be coming to an end, as the main show is wrapping up and spin-offs are being scrapped
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep may be the last Witcher spin-off; two others have been scrapped
The Last of Us season 2 cast member Isabela Merced talks about playing the video game, hypes up her chemistry with Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us season 2 cast member Isabela Merced talks playing the video game, chemistry with Bella Ramsey
Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Yellowstone
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner’s exit: “You gotta do what you gotta do”
View All

About the Author

15090 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Witcher News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles