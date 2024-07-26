Invincible renewed at Prime Video along with Sausage Party: Foodtopia and Hazbin Hotel

You can’t keep Invincible down, as Prime Video has renewed the animated superhero series for a fourth season. Additionally, they have also renewed Sausage Party: Foodtopia for a second season and renewed Hazbin Hotel for a third and fourth season.

Based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of an extraterrestrial superhero known as Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Mark later inherits his father’s abilities, including great strength, flight, speed, and some invulnerability, and becomes the superhero known as Invincible. He also discovers that his father’s race, the Viltrumites, doesn’t exactly have peaceful intentions toward Earth. In addition to Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, Invincible also features the voices of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and more.

As far as how many seasons Invincible could last, Kirkman isn’t certain but said last year that seven or eight sounds about right. “ I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target, ” Kirkman said. “ I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic. And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward. “

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is based on the 2016 animated movie Sausage Party and follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton returned, with Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester lending their voices as well. Will Forte, who also plays a human named Jack, with Sam Richardson portraying an orange named Julius. You can check out a review from our own Steve Seigh right here.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons. After yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality.