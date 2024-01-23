Invincible finally reveals release date for the second part of season 2

The first half of Invincible season 2 premiered on Prime Video two months ago, leaving fans anxious for the final four episodes of the season. Well, Prime Video has finally released the official release date for the second half of Invincible season 2. The animated series is set to return on March 14th, with four new episodes airing weekly.

Based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of an extraterrestrial superhero known as Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Mark later inherits his father’s abilities, including great strength, flight, speed, and some invulnerability, and becomes the superhero known as Invincible. He also discovers that his father’s race, the Viltrumites, doesn’t exactly have peaceful intentions toward Earth. In addition to Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, Invincible also features the voices of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and more.

Prime Video’s initial renewal of Invincible included two more seasons, which means that we’ve got a third season to look forward to as well. “ I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible, ” Kirkman said in a statement at the time. “ The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons. “