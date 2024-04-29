From season 3 teaser trailer gives the first look at the return of MGM+ sci-fi horror series

Exactly ten months have gone by since MGM+ announced that they had ordered a third season of the sci-fi horror series From , and since we’re now also about halfway to Halloween, this seems like the perfect time for them to unveil a teaser trailer for From season 3. You can watch the teaser and get the first look at the season, which will begin airing sometime this fall, in the embed above.

Written and created by John Griffin, From is described as a “contemporary sci-fi horror series”. The show aims to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The cast of From includes Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey as married couple Jim and Tabitha Matthews, who are “struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly find their family trapped in the town. Together they must find a way to keep their children safe, struggling to come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home”; Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, “the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare”; David Alpay as Jade, “a brash, entitled tech hot shot”; Elizabeth Saunders as Donna, “the earthy, strong leader of Colony House -the town’s separatist faction”; Corteon Moore as Ellis, “the estranged son of Sheriff Boyd and a resident of Colony House”; Hannah Cheramy as Jim and Tabitha’s adolescent daughter Julie”; Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, “who cares for the spirits of the townsfolk”; Simon Webster as Jim and Tabitha’s son Ethan, who is gravely injured during the story; Ricky He as Sheriff Boyd’s deputy Kenny; Elizabeth Moy as Tain-Chen, Kenny’s mother and operator of the town diner and supply depot; Chloe Van Landschoot as town medic Kristi; and Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima, who considers Ellis to be the love of her life.

MGM+ head Michael Wright provided the following statement (via TVLine): “ The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed. We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers. “

Executive producer Jack Bender added: “ We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and Fromily this season. We have a lot more story to tell… and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way. “

From comes to us from Midnight Radio and AGBO. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Mike Larocca, and showrunner Jeff Pinkner serve as executive producers alongside Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, plus John Griffin and Bender, who directed the first four episodes. Adrienne Erickson is co-executive producer.

