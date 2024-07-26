Doctor Who spinoff is in the works starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

A new Doctor Who spinoff is in the works for Disney+ and BBC which will star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Disney and the BBC announced a new Doctor Who spinoff series at San Diego Comic-Con today. The five-part series, titled The War Between the Land and the Sea, will focus on the Sea Devils, an old foe from the 1970s.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will star Russell Tovey (Being Human) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki). Both actors have appeared in the Doctor Who franchise before, but they will be playing new characters in this series. A few returning Doctor Who cast members will take part as well, including Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim. The official synopsis for the series reads: “ When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. ” The Sea Devils made their first appearance in 1972 alongside the Silurians, and while the Silurians were reintroduced to the series in 2010, the Sea Devils didn’t return until 2022.

Related Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson prove anything is possible in the thrilling Doctor Who Season 14 trailer

Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe. “ There’s a race that lives beneath the oceans, ” Davies said during the Comic-Con panel. “ It’s war on an epic scale, and it’s got a tremendous cast… I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Who universe to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble. “

The Doctor Who spinoff will start shooting next month. It doesn’t have a premiere date just yet, but it will stream exclusively on Disney+ in North America and international markets, and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

As for the main show, the first season featuring Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Fifteenth Doctor wrapped up next month, but he’ll be returning for a Doctor Who Christmas Special later this year, which will be followed by a new season in 2025. A sneak peek at the new special was also revealed at Comic-Con, which features Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.