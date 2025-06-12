Doctor Who is getting an animated spin-off alongside the BBC’s 5-part UNIT special starring Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Stewart

Take your fish sticks out of the fryer and whip up a bowl of custard because the Whoniverse is expanding as the BBC announces another Doctor Who spin-off! Amidst speculation about Doctor Who’s cancellation after the latest season of the timeless BBC TV series underperformed, the BBC says it’s moving forward with a preschool-style animated Doctor Who series. The untitled show finds the Doctor traveling through time, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. The show will run on the BBC’s pre-school channel CBeebies.

According to reports, the BBC is searching for a “passionate production company” to produce a project that does not conflict with the core show’s events or storylines. More interestingly, Disney, which co-produces the Bad Wolf and BBC Studios-produced main version with showrunner Russell T. Davies, will not be involved with the animation.

Commenting on the animated Doctor Who TV series project, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, said, “Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor. This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

Doctor Who’s Season 2 finale sent shockwaves through the Whoniverse when Davies revealed that Ncuti Gatwa would be exiting the series and Billie Piper (who plays former companion Rose Tyler on the show) would seemingly be his replacement. “Just how and why she [Billie Piper] is back remains to be seen…,” said the BBC at the time of the jaw-dropping reveal.

In addition to the core series and animated spin-off, Disney is developing another Doctor Who project: The War Between the Land and the Sea, starring Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Stewart and her task force of UNIT operatives. The 5-part series also stars Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devrient, returning as Colonel Ibrahim. The plot finds UNIT fighting for the fate of all humanity in a larger-than-life drama.

Are you excited about the animated Doctor Who spin-off? The show would be a fantastic way to introduce Doctor Who to your kids! Let us know what you think in the comments section below.