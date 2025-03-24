Doctor Who season 2 trailer takes you on an incredible journey on the way back home

Today, Disney+ released a new trailer for season two of Doctor Who. In the trailer, audiences see the Doctor and his new companion Belinda Chandra as they adventure across time and space, from a futuristic 51st century to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest to becoming animated characters, a first for the Doctor Who series. Season two premieres Saturday, April 12 (12:00 a.m. PDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.

The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist. The official synopsis of season 2 reads, “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.”

Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming (The Traitors) will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode “The Witchfinders.” Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

In addition to Davies, executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Quintessentially British, Doctor Who is one of the longest running action-adventure television series in the world with legions of fans across the globe since it was launched by the BBC in 1963. Ncuti Gatwa took on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in The Church On Ruby Road. Doctor Who remains one of the most watched programmes on iPlayer and was a top 5 series on Disney+ globally every week it aired, as well as being the BBC’s top drama for under 35’s this year making it one of the biggest programmes for the demographic across all streamers and broadcasters.



