The Alan Cumming-hosted unscripted reality series The Traitors is getting a Season 3 renewal for more deception and mayhem.

Make room on your conspiracy whiteboard and grab some string and push-pins from your local craft store because The Traitors is getting a Season 3 renewal! Peacock wants more of the Alan Cumming-hosted unscripted series, which bends the brains of cast members and audiences alike with a psychological mystery. The Traitors Season 3 renewal arrives mid-way through the show’s second season.

The setup for The Traitors is quite genius. The series finds a group of reality stars and celebrities playing a murder mystery game in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. With instructions from the always-fabulous Alan Cumming, the group must work together on a wealth of missions to establish a prize fund worth up to a total of $250,000. While some contestants are Faithful, others are Traitors, aiming to eliminate the Faithful and steal the prize for themselves. Under the cloak of night, the Traitors murder the Faithful one at a time while the Faithful attempt to expose the Traitors and exile them from the contest. If the Faithful expel all the Traitors, or vice versa, the surviving group takes the pot.

The Traitors isn’t just popular; it’s also an awards darling. The show recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, with stars like Kate Chastain (Below DeckProject RunwayDiscretion Advised), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of MiamiEntertainment Tonight), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (General HospitalWhy Women KillByrd and the Bees), and John Bercow (Inside the CommonsSouth at Six) leading the charge.

Alan Cumming, whose widely distributed fragrance “Cumming” is a real thing, is a brilliant actor who’s starred in projects like GoldeneyeX2: X-Men United, Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, and the musical series Schmigadoon!

Are you excited about The Traitors getting a Season 3 renewal? If you were on the show, would you prefer to act as a member of the Faithful or as a Traitor? How long would you last on a backstabbing series such as this? Is $250,000 enough of a prize to enter a perpetual state of paranoia until the game concludes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

