Scare Tactics reboot coming to USA Network from Jordan Peele

Are you scared? Well, you shouldn’t be, because Jordan Peele is rebooting Scare Tactics, the hidden-camera horror comedy series.

Scare Tactics originally aired for five seasons on Syfy and was originally hosted by Shannon Doherty before she was replaced by Stephen Baldwin halfway through the second season. Baldwin was himself replaced by Tracy Morgan for the remainder of the series. The Scare Tactics reboot has been greenlit by USA Network and will premiere this fall. Much like the original, the reboot will “ turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies. Set up by their friends and family, these unwitting participants are put in twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy as they navigate one unreal decision after another. “

Jordan Peele will produce the Scare Tactics reboot through his Monkeypaw Productions banner alongside Universal Television Alternate Studios. “ As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can’t do. We’re honored to be making our first unscripted series together, ” said Corie Henson, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “ This brilliant reimagining of the classic Scare Tactics has it all – laughs, jump scares and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what’s coming next. “

Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw Productions, added, “ We’re so grateful at Monkeypaw to help reimagine one of our all-time favorite hidden-camera shows. Working with showrunner Elan Gale, one of the most creative and mischievous minds in unscripted television, and Scott Hallock, the brilliant creator of the original Scare Tactics, has been an absolute blast. It’s cathartic and hilarious to watch people get a little scared, and the scenarios we cooked up for this season are really wild. We can’t wait to share a little light-hearted schadenfreude with audiences soon. “

Not to be left out, Toby Gorman, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio, had this to say: “ What do you get when you combine Jordan Peele, hidden cameras, unsuspecting people and horror-movie scenarios? You’re about to find out. Working with Monkeypaw Productions, NBCU and USA Network to bring one of the most creatively scary and hilarious projects to life has been a phenomenal experience. We can’t wait for audiences to join in the fun of our first unscripted project with Jordan as it perfectly blends horror, humor and reality. “