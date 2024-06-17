Jordan Peele’s fourth film secures 2026 release date

Universal Pictures has released all three of filmmaker Jordan Peele’s directing efforts to date – Get Out, Us, and Nope. And their working relationship is going to continue with the fourth movie Peele will be directing, a project that is, so far, only known as Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele . In early 2023, Universal announced that they would be releasing Peele’s fourth film on Wednesday, December 25, 2024… but the strikes that hit Hollywood last year threw Peele off track and the movie was removed from Universal’s release schedule. Now it’s back on there, as Deadline reports that Universal is aiming to get Peele’s fourth film into theatres on October 23, 2026. What was once meant to be a Christmas release will now be arriving just in time for Halloween!

While we wait to see Peele’s next directorial effort, he’s also producing the horror film Him, which is set to reach theatres on September 19th, 2025. Directed by Justin Tipping from a screenplay by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, that one stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jeffries, and is said to be about a rookie quarterback who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level.

Peele is also producing a reboot of Wes Craven’s 1991 film The People Under the Stairs for Universal, and Doom Patrol and Night Sky writer Ezra Claytan Daniels was recently hired to write the screenplay for it.

Nothing is really known about this fourth Jordan Peele movie, although World of Reel shared a rumor a while back that Peele would be working with Nope cast members Steven Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya (who was also the star of Get Out) again for this movie. That rumor “could never be corroborated with strong sourcing.” So we’ll have to wait and see what it’s going to be.

Several months ago, Peele was interviewed on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, where he said, “ I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right. “

Are you a Jordan Peele fan, and are you glad to hear that his fourth film is back on Universal’s release schedule? Let us know – and tell us what you think of the film’s 2026 release date – by leaving a comment below.