Images go behind the scenes of M3GAN 2.0, Him, The Gorge, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

In an article called “Meet the Movies of 2025,” Vanity Fair has just unveiled a batch of images that go behind the scenes of several upcoming films – including genre movies like the sci-fi thriller sequel M3GAN 2.0 , the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him , director Scott Derrickson’s The Gorge (that’s an image from The Gorge above), and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein . Let’s take a look at them:

From M3GAN 2.0, we see an image of the killer doll M3GAN, reunited with returning M3GAN star Violet McGraw. Allison Williams is also back for the sequel, as are Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps. This time, they’re joined in the cast by Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka), who is said to have landed a major part in the sequel, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Timm Sharp (Blunt Talk), and Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live). Gerard Johnstone is back at the helm, working from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. M3GAN 2.0 is being produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, with Johnstone executive producing alongside Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. The film is set to reach theatres on June 27, 2025.

Formerly known as GOAT, the sports-related horror film Him has a release date of September 19, 2025. Justin Tipping – who made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 drama Kicks – directed the film, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie), Tyriq Withers (The Game), and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems). Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie’s script centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star . How exactly horror enters the picture is being kept under wraps. ComicBook.com has heard that the script centers on a rookie QB who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level . So obviously the GOAT has been using unusual methods to achieve his success, and finding out about them are going to cause the rookie some trouble. Wayans plays the greatest-of-all-time athlete, while Withers plays the promising young athlete / rookie QB. Details on the character Fox plays in Him haven’t been revealed. Jordan Peele is producing Him with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers. Universal’s EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.

Based on a spec script by Zach Dean, The Gorge is said to be a high-action, genre-bending love story . We previously heard that it centers on two soldiers (Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side. IGN revealed that Teller and Taylor-Joy play elite snipers – one American, the other Lithuanian – stationed in watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge located in a faraway land whose exact location they’re not even allowed to know. Their mission? To safeguard the outside world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Sigourney Weaver is also in the cast. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance Productions are producing the film with Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, and Sherryl Clark, as well as Zach Dean, Adam Kohlbrenner, and Greg Goodman. Derrickson directed the film, which will be released through Apple TV+ sometime in 2025. The Vanity Fair image gives a behind-the-scenes look at a set piece that involved “ a WWII Willys Jeep pulled up the side of a rock wall while under attack. Miles and Anya did most of their own stunts while attached to safety wires. “

Director Guillermo del Toro has been spending this year working on one of his dream projects, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein that is set up at the Netflix streaming service. The behind the scenes image gives us a glimpse of the Frankenstein laboratory, with Frankenstein’s monster lying on the slab. Del Toro’s Frankenstein might have the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein. The film stars Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), with Ralph Ineson (The Witch) showing up for a pivotal cameo. At one point, Andrew Garfield was in the cast, but he had to drop out and was replaced by Elordi… and it has been said that the role Garfield had passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

What do you think of these behind the scenes images? Are you looking forward to these movies? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you want to see more images, from the likes of Jurassic World Rebirth, The Amateur, You’re Cordially Invited, The Wedding Banquet, Materialists, The Ballad of a Small Player, Mickey 17, Love Hurts, and Mother Mary, click over to Vanity Fair.