Interview with Artist Joseph DiCarlo (Awesome Art)

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Joseph DiCarlo

Joseph DiCarlo is an artist based out of Tampa, FL. As you can see, he most definitely loves to bring the colour! As a total fanboy at heart, he loves incorporating that fun, and whimsical illustrative style into his art. From beautiful beach sunsets, to fine nude art and even rad pop culture pieces, there’s really no limit to his inspiration.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

JOSEPH: Kinda always have been. I liked to make my own little mini-comics. Mostly rip offs of X-Men characters lol. But professionally would be after me and my wife had a children’s book published (The ABCs Of Being A Pirate). I thought at the time I wanted to become an illustrator, but my love for painting quickly took over.

Who were some of your favourite artists growing up?

Classic wise Salvador Dali. We have a great museum dedicated to him down here in St Pete. Once I saw his larger masterwork pieces I was hooked. Comic wise… The Todd-Father himself Todd McFarlane. Spider-Man was always my favorite super hero. His art style elevated the comic to new heights and the life he gave to Spidey’s webs was amazing (pun intended). Not to mention Spawn is rad as hell!

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

Oh man. So many. I have my core art buds Mark Williams, Kara Voorhees Reynolds and M’ria Swire. I really dig Zinsky and Alpay Efe’s style. I’ve learned a lot from looking at their work and videos.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Create like crazy. I think the hardest part in the beginning for me was comparing myself to other artists. But once I had a crazy amount of work I could really compare my new pieces to my old ones and could really appreciate how far along I have come. So now I only compare myself to where I was yesterday.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

By the time this comes out I’ll already have done the artist spotlight down here at Zoo Tampa. But I’m always creating. Really want to push my comfort zone and do more videos. So I would say keep an eye out on my YouTube Channel.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favourite movies/TV shows of all time?

Such a hard question to answer! I’m a total fanboy at heart. Part of me once to say Star Wars Saga. But that’s so all over the place, especially now. I’d have to say Goonies. Goonies I feel we can all relate to the characters in so many different ways. You have a pure love character in Sloth and some of the greatest villains in the Fratellis (great band too)

Scroll down to check out some of our favourite art pieces from Joseph as we continue to follow his journey across his Website and social media hubs: Instagram / Facebook / X / YouTube / Threads / TeePublic / Shop

Bebop & Rocksteady

Bees

Beetlejuice

The Bride of Frankenstein

Captain Jack Sparrow

The Crow

Flamingo

Labyrinth

Lion

Michael Jordan

One Piece

Optimus Prime

Palm Trees

Prince

Pulp Fiction

Speed Racer

Spider-Man

Stormtrooper

Turtle

Wolverine

Yoda