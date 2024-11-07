Mickey 17 release pushed back to April 2025

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17, as Warner Bros. has pushed the release date back by three months. Mickey 17 was previously slated to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, but the film has been given a new release date of April 18, 2025, filling the slot previously held by Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic.

This shift will also allow the film to screen in IMAX. “ When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mikey 17. We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in Imax, ” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson, “ With January 31 now available with a full Imax footprint, we are also very happy to have Companion releasing on this new date. “

Related Mickey 17 receives an R rating from the MPA ratings board

The official synopsis for Mickey 17 reads: “ From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living. ” In addition to Robert Pattinson as the various Mickeys, the film also stars Steve Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. It is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong Joon-ho writing the script and directing.

Just last month, the MPA Classification and Rating Administration gave Mickey 17 an R-rating for “ violent content, language throughout, sexual content and drug material. ” We caught a little of this in the trailer for the film, as Mickey met his end in several gruesome accidents ranging from getting limbs sliced off by space debris and being devoured by space aliens.

I’m pretty excited about the film, but there have been rumblings that Warner Bros. wasn’t quite sure what to make of it. Mickey 17 was originally supposed to be released back in March, but it wound up being taken off the schedule entirely before making the shift to 2025. Some have claimed that the reason for the delay is that the studio won’t let Bong Joon-ho release his director’s cut, but instead want to release a “more accessible” version of the movie.