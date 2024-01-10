Godzilla x Kong release bumped up as Warner Bros takes Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 off the schedule

Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson was originally slated to hit theaters this March, but Warner Bros. has pulled the film from the schedule. However, the release date was quickly filled by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with the MonsterVerse sequel jumping from April 12th to March 29th.

According to Deadline, the reason for Mickey 17‘s change is “ due to shifts in production amidst last year’s strikes, ” but a new release date should be announced soon. The new release date for Godzilla x Kong gives the film little competition, although it will hit theaters just a week after the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has returned to helm the new sequel from a screenplay by Simon Barrett. The film features a returning cast led by Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. New additions to the sequel include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

“ This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own, ” reads the official synopsis. “ The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. “

While fans wait for the release of Godzilla x Kong, they’ve got Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to enjoy. The Apple TV+ series debuted last month and spans three generations as it reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Plot details for Mickey 17 have largely been kept under wraps, but the novel follows Mickey7, who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. “ Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey, ” reads a description. “ After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. “

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now hit theaters on March 29th.