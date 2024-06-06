The follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: New Empire finds its director in I Am Mother helmer Grant Sputore

When Adam Wingard said he would not return for the follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, fans of Legendary‘s latest clash of the titans fell into despair. Wingard brought something special to Godzilla and Kong’s latest city-destroying brawl, and we hoped he’d remain a part of the franchise. Thankfully, Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, is stepping up to the plate.

The follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: New Empire should continue the story from Wingard’s latest blockbuster, focusing on Kong and Godzilla’s tag team antics alongside several Titans waiting in the wings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer Dave Callaham will pen the script.

While Sputore is in, Wingard is moving on to direct Onslaught for A24. Wingard directed 2022’s Godzilla vs. Kong and this year’s Godzilla x Kong: New Empire. The first film punched its way to $470M at the box office, while Godzilla x Kong: New Empire roared with $567.5M+ worldwide. Godzilla x Kong: New Empire is a diamond in the rough for a grim year at the box office. Audiences aren’t flocking to theaters like they used to, with surefire films like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga tanking their ticket sales.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic changed how general audiences consume Hollywood’s output, with many viewers being content to wait for digital home releases of new movies. Take The Fall Guy, a film that debuted online 17 days after its theatrical release. With wait times like that, it’s no wonder people are skipping the silver screen. Theaters have tried to compensate for losses by making theaters more comfortable with premiere seating, but ticket costs are higher than ever. I went to the movies this past weekend to see Furiosa. I paid $80 in Canadian currency for two regular tickets and snacks! That’s almost $100 for a night at the theater for two people! Furiosa was excellent, but c’mon!

Are you excited about Grant Sputore taking charge of the next Godzilla x Kong movie? Did you have a different director in mind for the job? Let us know in the comments section below.