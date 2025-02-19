Jack O’Connell joins Godzilla x Kong sequel

Legendary’s upcoming follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has welcomed Jack O’Connell to the cast.

Jack O’Connell has joined the cast of Legendary’s follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Plot details are naturally being kept under wraps at this time, but Legendary has teased that the sequel will feature “several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us) is set to star in the new MonsterVerse project, with O’Connell said to be playing the brother of Dever’s character. Dan Stevens is also expected to reprise the role of Trapper, Monarch’s Titan veterinarian who memorably replaced Kong’s infected tooth with a metallic one in the last movie.

After directing the last two films in the MonsterVerse franchise, director Adam Wingard will be sitting this one out. He elected to step away to focus on his upcoming action horror thriller, Onslaught. The studio tapped Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, to helm the new installment. Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is writing the script. The MonsterVerse film is slated for a March 26, 2027 release.

O’Connell has several high-profile projects on his slate, including Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The supernatural horror movie stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who leave their troubled lives behind to start again in their hometown. However, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, and the great Delroy Lindo. Sinners will hit theaters on April 18th.

He’s also set to star alongside Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes in 28 Years Later. “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected,” reads the official synopsis. “One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.” The film will hit theaters on June 20th, with the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, slated for a January 16, 2026 release. A third film is planned to complete the trilogy.

