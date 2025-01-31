Dan Stevens in talks to return for Godzilla x Kong sequel

Trapper’s back! Dan Stevens is in negotiations to return to the MonsterVerse for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong sequel.

Although Adam Wingard isn’t returning for the Godzilla x Kong sequel, Dan Stevens is planning on sticking around. THR reports that the actor is in talks to reprise his role of Trapper for the new MonsterVerse movie.

Trapper is a Titan veterinarian at Monarch, and memorably replaced Kong’s infected tooth with a metallic one in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The new film is starting to take shape, with Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us) recently joining the cast. Plot details are naturally being kept under wraps at this time, but Legendary has teased that the sequel will feature “several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

As I mentioned above, Wingard will be sitting this one out. He elected to step away to focus on his upcoming action horror thriller, Onslaught. The studio tapped Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, to helm the new installment. Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is writing the script. The MonsterVerse film is slated for a March 26, 2027 release.

I’m a big fan of Stevens, and it’s been a delight watching his career expand in such unexpected ways after Downton Abbey. The man doesn’t always choose the projects you think he would and he’s built a fantastic filmography full of interesting characters. He also delivered one of the best lines of 2024 in Abigail. You know the one I’m talking about. “Sammy, those are f***ing onions.

Stevens has several projects on his slate, including a reunion with Wingard on Onslaught. Adria Arjona is stars in the film as “a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base.” Stevens is said to have more of a supporting role as a German scientist who is working on the experiments that escape. His next project, The Ritual, will find him starring alongside Al Pacino. The film follows two priests — one questioning his faith (Stevens) and one reckoning with a troubled past (Pacino) — who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms. The Ritual will hit theaters on April 18th.

What do you think of Dan Stevens coming back as Trapper for the Godzilla x Kong sequel?

