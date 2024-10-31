Onslaught: Dan Stevens reunites with Adam Wingard for action thriller

THR reports that Dan Stevens is set to reunite with Adam Wingard on the director’s upcoming action thriller, Onslaught. Stevens starred in The Guest and also appeared in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Adria Arjona is starring in Onslaught, which is being described as a “ gonzo action horror thriller. ” Plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, but previous reports have stated that Arjona will play “ a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base. ” Stevens will have more of a supporting role in the film as a German scientist who is working on the experiments that escape.

It was announced last week that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira would be playing a character known as The Butcher, who is said to be the villain of the movie. Production is slated to kick off in New Mexico next month.

Onslaught will be something of a return to his roots for Wingard, as the director has spent the last few years playing with his pals Godzilla and King Kong. He helmed Godzilla v Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and although the studio had been keen on getting him back for another sequel, there was no deal in place for him to do so. He had been open to returning, previously saying, “ There’s always the seduction of making a trilogy out of it, and I think that there’s some untapped areas to go into. There’s also ways to continue to innovate the stylized approach to the MonsterVerse, and what’s great about the MonsterVerse is that it’s allowed so many different directors to approach it with their unique style and color palette. ”

Wingard officially stepped down to focus on Onslaught, and the studio tapped Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, to helm the new installment. Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is writing the script. The MonsterVerse film is slated for a March 26, 2027 release.