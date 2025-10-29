Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis, and Dan Stevens to star in the revenge comedy Hey Bear from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel

Do you like unconventional revenge tales? You do? Well, then! Hold onto your picnic basket because Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is making his feature debut with Hey Bear, a revenge comedy starring Mia Goth (X, Pearl, Maxxine), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover, Due Date, Between Two Ferns), and Dan Stevens (Legion, Solar Opposites, Cuckoo).

Jonathan Krisel directs Hey Bear from a script by Emmy-winning Beef writer Carrie Kemper. Presented as a “coming of rage” yarn, the film is about a woman seeking revenge on the bear that killed her husband.

According to the project’s official synopsis, Mia Goth stars as Claire, who “has always led a life solely based on other people’s expectations. Married to Gregory (Dan Stevens), she accommodates his desire to spend his life studying bears in Glacier National Park, even though it means months away from him at a time. During one of her visits, a grizzly bear, nicknamed Mr. Cranky by Gregory, mauls him to death. After being told by the park rangers that Mr. Cranky was euthanised, Claire finds out that the bear has merely been transported to another national park and is living his best life. The usually meek Claire makes up her mind to exact revenge on the bear. She teams up with socially awkward park ranger Putt (Galifianakis) to assassinate Mr. Cranky, but Putt has his own murky motivations for joining her. With death and truth lurking around every tree, Claire’s desperate, grief-fueled mission takes her on an ultimately uplifting journey of empowerment and self-discovery. Set in breath-taking natural scenery, this “coming of rage” story is a darkly comedic rollercoaster ride full of originality and surprise!”

“There is nothing more thrilling than coming across a project that breaks barriers in terms of originality. As absurd and crazy as the premise of this story is, you always fully connect and empathise with Claire’s journey as she figures out how out of grief, to take ownership of her life again,” said Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films. “Mia Goth, Dan Stevens and Zach Galifianakis are the dream team to make us laugh, feel, and gasp with shock and horror,” Stewart continued.

Alix Madigan will produce, with Carrie Kemper and Danica Radovanov serving as executive producers.

What do you think of the concept for Hey Bear? Is this what will soothe the savage beast for those waiting for Cocaine Bear 2? I sure hope so, though I’ll watch the movie on its own merits.