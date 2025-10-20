Solar Opposites Interview: Dan Stevens, Mary Mack, and Sean Giabrone & more talk the show’s epic conclusion

The final season of Solar Opposites is upon us! It’s been a long and strange road for the Solar Opposite crew, but rest assured, they’re going out with style. To help celebrate this momentous occassion, we’ve gathered voice actors Dan Stevens (Korvo), Mary Mack (Jessie), Sean Giabrone (Yumyulack), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel to discuss the series’ finale, their feelings about the overall journey, putting an end to the Peanut Butter Preference War, who’s got the most “Dad energy” in the voice cast, if the show will continue on another platform, the sex positive messaging of the show, and much more!

Here’s the official synopsis for Solar Opposites Season 6, courtesy of Hulu:

“Once their alien diamond making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…”

Solar Opposites Season 6, naturally, goes to some strange places. In addition to ending the show proper, we get an epic and illogical conclusion to “the Wall” plotline, which does not end as you’d expect. We also discover if any of the show’s final moments or plotlines got left on the cutting room floor.

The series’ main cast, Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone, are joined in Season 6 by guest stars Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett. Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

All 10 episodes of Solar Opposites’ sixth and final season dropped on October 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Are you sad to see Solar Opposites go the way of the dodo? Will you tune in for the sixth and final season of the series? Have you already binged all 10 episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.