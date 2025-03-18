Solar Opposites will come to an end with season 6

The adventures of the Solar Opposites have come to an end as Hulu has announced that season 6 will be the last.

Hulu has announced that Solar Opposites season 6 will be the end of the animated comedy series, with the final season set to premiere this fall. An exact premiere date will be announced later.



“ Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall, ” reads the description for the final season. “ As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn. “

Solar Opposites centers around a group of aliens who crash land in suburban America after fleeing their exploding home world. In between adjusting to life on Earth, Korvo (originally voiced by Justin Roiland and now voiced by Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) must protect Pupa, a living super-computer who will one day evolve into its true form and terraform the Earth. Guest stars for the final season include Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett.

While Solar Opposites never received the same level of attention as Rick & Morty, I’ll be very sad to see it go. In many ways, I even preferred it to Rick & Morty.