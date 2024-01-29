Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland: JoBlo Scandals

We take a deep dive into the scandal surrounding Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, which led to him being replaced on all his shows.

By

Throughout the 90’s, the popularity of more adult-oriented animation on TV would continue rising until the traditional kid-friendly Cartoon Network began airing more adult-animated programs after 11 pm. They eventually launched their Adult Swim slate of programs that catered to an adult audience that would be watching TV at that late of an hour. We would see the rise of cult hits such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Space Ghost: Coast to Coast. But no show seemed to have true crossover success until December 2, 2013, when an animated show debuted that resembled a more adult version of Back to the Future. The show came from controversial figure Dan Harmon who had recently been fired from his network series Community, yet it would be the show’s other creator that ten years later would make headlines for his off-screen behavior. It’s time we delve into the controversy surrounding Rick and Morty, and its co-creator, Justin Roiland.

Any fan of Rick and Morty knows that it toes the line of what you can get away with on TV. Whether it’s something as innocent as Pickle Rick or starting a worldwide craze by simply mentioning McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce to more disturbing plot points like the time a Jellybean sexually assaulted Morty in the bathroom. The show has never shied away from going places in the name of comedy that would make even Larry Flynt blush. But when some of the texts Justin Rowland had sent out to various women were released, some of those more controversial jokes got slightly less funny. They went from being sick and twisted brushes of dark humor from a comedic mind to just sick and twisted.

In this episode of JoBlo Scandals, we’re going to dig into the history behind Rick & Morty, as well as the accusations against Roiland. Is there a way forward for the formerly acclaimed man behind of the biggest animated shows of all time?

