Carrie: Mike Flanagan is turning Stephen King’s novel into a Prime Video limited series

Carrie, the subject of author Stephen King’s first published novel and one of the greatest female icons in the horror genre, is coming back – and this time Mike Flanagan will be the one taking her to prom. Deadline reports that Flanagan is working with King to turn the story of Carrie into an eight episode series that will be released through Amazon’s Prime Video service. Flanagan will be executive producing the series with Trevor Macy. Deadline notes, “They’re opening a writer’s room, so this one’s happening quickly.”

Flanagan has previously directed film adaptations of the King novels Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. His upcoming film The Life of Chuck is another King adaptation – and he’s also known to be developing the author’s Dark Tower saga as a Prime Video series.

Published in 1974, King’s novel Carrie served as the inspiration for the classic 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma. The concept then sat dormant for a couple of decades, until the sequel The Rage: Carrie 2 came along in 1999. That was quickly followed by a made-for-TV Carrie remake in 2002, and then Carrie got a big screen remake in 2013. The character was played by Sissy Spacek in ’76, Angela Bettis in ’02, and Chloe Grace Moretz in ’13. Back in 2019, it was rumored that a limited series adaptation was in development at FX, but that project (if it existed) didn’t go anywhere.

King’s novel has the following description: Unpopular at school and subjected to her mother’s religious fanaticism at home, Carrie White does not have it easy. But while she may be picked on by her classmates, she has a gift she’s kept secret since she was a little girl: she can move things with her mind. Doors lock. Candles fall. Her ability has been both a power and a problem. And when she finds herself the recipient of a sudden act of kindness, Carrie feels like she’s finally been given a chance to be normal. She hopes that the nightmare of her classmates’ vicious taunts is over . . . but an unexpected and cruel prank turns her gift into a weapon of horror so destructive that the town may never recover.

Are you glad to hear that another Carrie adaptation is in the works, this time with Mike Flanagan behind it? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.