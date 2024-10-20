DCU’s Creature Commandos gets full trailer ahead of December release

We have still yet to get the first release for DC Studio’s DCU, but with what we have seen so far with James Gunn’s Superman and now the full trailer for animated series Creature Commandos, they might actually be giving fans what they have long deserved.

James Gunn dropped the trailer for Creature Commandos this weekend, announcing on social media, “My pride in this project couldn’t be greater. A pleasure from start to finish with everyone involved. From DC Studios, here’s the full trailer for the beautiful, horrible and tragic” Creature Commandos. Below came the trailer itself, which features one badass opening line from Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller: “The United States is in the business of saving the damn world by any means possible…Congress said we can’t use human prisoners…These assholes aren’t human.”

From there, we get introduced to a taste of the level of chaos that Creature Commandos will bring: The Bride (Indira Varma), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao) and G.I. Robot (also Sean Gunn), while it’s Rick Flag Jr. (Frank Grillo) that will have to control them and their missions. That’s already a damn good cast, but Creature Commandos will also feature Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Michael Rooker, and Linda Cardellini.

No doubt Viola Davis will be one of the key player here, reprising her role from Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. But don’t worry – you won’t have to do any homework on previous DC properties to be able to jump into Creature Commandos, as Gunn has stated, “We don’t want anybody coming to Creature Commandos and going, oh, you have to watch The Suicide Squad to understand what happened to Creature Commandos. Oh, you have to watch Peacemaker. We want people to be able to come into this totally blind and they’re totally excited by it. So there’s nothing that isn’t explained in the show itself.” With that – and a trailer that sets the tone for the future of the DCU – you can get ready for the debut of the first TV entry in the rebrand on December 5th.

Season one of Creature Commandos will consist of seven episodes.

What do you think of the trailer for the DCU’s Creature Commandos? What did it do for your hype for the future of the company?