Creature Commandos will serve as the “first expression” of the new DC Universe

Although everyone is looking to Superman as the first major project of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, that honour actually belongs to Creature Commandos. The animated series is expected to debut on Max this December, and executive producer Dean Lorey told The Wrap it will serve as the “ first expression ” of the new franchise.

“ That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go, ” Lorey said before noting that the show is “ nothing new. “

“ It’s ‘Suicide Squad.’ He’s done it, ” Lorey continued. “ People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about. “

During a presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival last month, James Gunn teased that Creature Commandos picks up directly after the season one finale of Peacemaker, “ which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions. Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. ” Gunn added that the main characters of the series “ are actual literal monsters, and I can’t wait for you to meet them. Creating this series has been one of the absolute joys of my life. “

The cast of Creatures Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

One of the big goals of the new DC Universe is continuity between all aspects of the franchise, be it live-action movies, television, animation, or video games. Once cast, the same actor is expected to play their role in every medium, and the biggest example of that (so far) is Frank Grillo. In addition to Creature Commandos, the actor will reprise his role in the second season of Peacemaker and will also make an appearance in the upcoming Superman movie.