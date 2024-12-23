DC’s Creature Commandos scares up a Season 2 renewal at Max

James Gunn and Peter Safran are likely doing the Monster Mash today after hearing that the first installment of DC’s Gods and Monsters arc, Creature Commandos, is getting a Season 2 renewal at Max. Between critics flapping their arms for The Penguin, Creature Commandos being a hit, and the new Superman trailer breaking records online, a renewed energy flows through DC Studios, making the future so bright we’ll need to wear shades.

Creature Commandos finds Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) forming a new team to do her dirty work. Code-named Task Force M, the misfit group of monsters accepts jobs deemed too risky for most humans. Creature Commandos boasts outstanding voice performances, with standouts Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Maria Bakalova, and Zoe Chao. Each team member is more than what they appear, with Gunn taking a “villains aren’t born, they’re made” approach to the squad.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem,” Gunn and DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran said in a statement. “From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Amy Gravitt, VP of HBO and Max comedy programming added, “Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran, and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.”

In my Creature Commandos review, I wrote, “If there’s one thing James Gunn is incredibly good at, it’s mixing action, comedy, and drama into a compelling narrative with characters that present depth and complexity. He’s a filmmaker who excels at changing the mood on a dime. One moment, you’re gasping at the absurdity of his taste for hyper-violence, and the next, he’s hitting you with an emotional story beat that reduces you to near-tears. Despite a pacing issue or two at the start, Creature Commandos steadily evolves into an exciting first chapter of what I assume are great things to come.”

Are you excited about Creature Commandos getting a Season 2 renewal? I can’t wait for you all to see the series’ remaining episodes. It’s a hell of a ride and a fantastic way for DC Studios to start a new era.