James Gunn confirms G.I. Robot will make the leap to live-action

From the very beginning, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn emphasized that the new DCU would be fully interconnected, with the same actors carrying their roles across movies, TV, animation, and even video games. We’ve already seen this in action with Creature Commandos, the animated series that introduced Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Grillo later brought the character into live-action in Superman and the second season of Peacemaker. Now, Gunn is hinting that yet another member of the Creature Commandos roster will soon make the leap to live-action

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the most recent episode of Peacemaker, Gunn was asked if G.I. Robot would be seen in live-action. If you’ve seen the episode, you’ll know why he was asked that question.

“ The answer to that question, which, this is going to be all anybody talks about from this interview, is yes, but not necessarily when you think you’re going to see him, ” he said. “ So not necessarily in Peacemaker season 2. “

G.I. Robot is a military android who was initially built to combat Nazis during World War II, and boy, did it love killing Nazis. He is voiced by Sean Gunn, who would presumably continue voicing the character in live-action. Prior to the release of Superman, Gunn teased that certain technology used in the film would be used to bring G.I. Robot to life. “ I don’t want to give away any secrets, but we use some technology in Superman that’s completely new in regards to this kind of stuff, ” he said. “ So we would know exactly how to do G.I. Robot. “

As for Creature Commandos, the animated series has already been renewed for a second season. “ We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem, ” Gunn and DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran said in a statement. “ From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home. “

In which DCU project do you think G.I. Robot will make its live-action debut?