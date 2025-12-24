Natasha Lyonne explains why Poker Face ended

TV News

It was reported last month that Peacock had decided not to renew Poker Face for a third season, bringing an end to the murder-mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne. While many fans were shocked, Lyonne told THR she thought the writing was on the wall after the second season finale, which was titled The End of the Road.

Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Ending

We weren’t shocked! Isn’t that funny, how that happens? ‘News to some people,’ is what it should say!” she said. “I’m so grateful that Rian and I directed a finale last season called “The End of the Road” — that should have been a little clue, folks. We literally threw the car off a cliff!

However, there’s a chance the series could be shopped to other networks with Peter Dinklage taking over the leading role of Charlie Cale. If that happens, Lyonne will be watching. “I adore [Peter] Dinklage,” she said. “Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favorite shows, but Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time. It’s kind of all good news.

Although we may have seen the last of Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, she isn’t ruling out a possible “good old-fashioned, made-for-TV movie just like Columbo would like to. Stranger things have happened!

Leaving Poker Face Will Give Lyonne Time to Direct

For me, baby’s gotta direct some movies,” she said. “I’ve been talking about it long enough. I’m very grateful I got to direct TV and write so much of it. I love what I do very much; I’m so grateful that I get to do it. And the unfortunate thing about a human timeline is that, much like the sand in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. I gotta get these movies under my belt.

It was recently announced that Lyonne is set to write, direct, and produce Bambo, a movie which follows a Brooklyn-born boxing-promoter father in the ’80s who tries and fails to become the next Don King, and “takes his kid daughter along for the hurly burly ride of tax evasion, cocaine, race cars, lost dreams and heartbreak.

What’s Poker Face About?

Poker Face “is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

