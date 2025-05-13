Natasha Lyonne wants to make a Poker Face/Knives Out crossover movie

Could Poker Face’s Charlie Cale and Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc team up for the ultimate mystery crossover? With the first three episodes of Poker Face Season 2 now streaming on Peacock, Natasha Lyonne sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the show’s future — including the tantalizing possibility of a big-screen adaptation, and maybe even a crossover with the Knives Out universe.

“ Yeah, it’s something actually I’d love to do, ” Lyonne said of a potential Poker Face movie. “ I would love to do a Knives Out, Poker Face crossover movie. “

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, at every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The series was created by Rian Johnson, which makes a crossover with Knives Out that much more of a possibility.

Johnson said making a Poker Face movie “ would be a blast, ” but still thinks it works best as a TV series. “ The fun part of doing this show for me is throwing back to the genuine pleasures of Quantum Leap and The A-Team and Murder, She Wrote and stuff that in my mind is TV — just what I remember as a 10-year-old sitting in front of the television set and watching, ” he said.

Our own Alex Maidy gave the second season of Poker Face a glowing review. “ In a time when we need a series that is just fun, light, and enjoyable while still giving us excellent writing and acting, Poker Face is hard to top. Natasha Lyonne is once again a fantastic lead character that we can love to watch, and Rian Johnson proves that he was destined to relaunch the mystery genre for a new generation, ” he wrote. “ While the shift in the overarching narrative may be jarring for some viewers who liked the momentum and cliffhanger ending we had at the end of season one, this sophomore run opens up the potential for Poker Face to keep itself fresh and explore more stories without the constraints of what started Charlie’s journey in the first place. These ten episodes are a fantastic and fun watch. I hope we don’t have to wait another two years for this great show’s next season. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for Knives Out, the next installment of the franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, will debut on Netflix later this year.

