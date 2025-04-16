Natasha Lyonne comes up against murderers, crooks, flirts, and a demonic little girl in the latest Poker Face Season 2 trailer

Charlie Cale is back! What a concept! The latest trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Season 2 is here, and Natasha Lyonne’s lie-detecting detective is coming up against her most challenging cases yet! The first episode of Poker Face Season 2 debuts on Peacock on Thursday, May 8, with nine more episodes dropping weekly through July 10.

Here’s Peacock’s official synopsis for Poker Face Season 2:

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2, we’ve taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

“To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.”

According to Peacock, Poker Face “is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

The list of celebrity guest stars for Poker Face Season 2 is bananas! In addition to Cynthia Erivo, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Method Man, and Justin Theroux, new episodes also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Rhea Perlman, John Cho, Alia Shawkat, Simon Helberg, Daisy the Alligator, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, David Alan Grier, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, Carol Kane, Richard Kind, Haley Joel Osment, Adrienne C. Moore, Gata, and more!

Does the latest Poker Face Season 2 trailer excite you about the new episodes? I think I’ll start watching the first season tonight to get ready for when the show returns in May.