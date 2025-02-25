Get a first look at Poker Face season 2 with newly released images

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson preview the next season of Peacock’s Poker Face with a special message and a new batch of pictures.

Peacock has released a first look at Poker Face season 2 with a special message from Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson.

Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.

To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.

Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up and see you on the road!

Thanks,

Rian and Natasha

POKER FACE — Pictured: (l-r) Katie Holmes, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Shiloh Fernandez — (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.



The show’s critically-acclaimed first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light’s Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series.