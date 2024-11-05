Wake Up Dead Man: Daniel Craig hopes Netflix puts the Knives Out sequel in theaters for longer than one week

Netflix isn’t always keen to give its movies a substantial release in theaters, but Daniel Craig hopes they’ll make an exception for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The actor told Variety that he hopes the third Knives Out film gets to play in theaters for longer than a single week, which is all Netflix gave Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“ You know I do, ” Craig said. “ Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience. ” Wake Up Dead Man is slated to debut on Netflix in 2025 but doesn’t have an official release date, so there’s still plenty of time for the sequel to receive some sort of theatrical release. Netflix rolled out Glass Onion in 600 theaters, which remains the biggest release the streaming service has given any of its movies. Will Netflix do the same (or more) for Wake Up Dead Man?

The first Knives Out movie grossed $312 million on a budget of just $40 million. Netflix then made a deal with writer/director Rian Johnson for a whopping $465 million for two sequels. At the time, sources said that Johnson, Craig, and producer Ram Bergman could walk away with upward of $100 million each. Now, you can count me as someone who would love to see the Knives Out sequels in theaters, but for that sort of money, I think they knew what they were getting into.