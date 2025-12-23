Wake Up Dead Man is #1 on Netflix for second week in a row, but it’s a big drop from Glass Onion

Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery started streaming on Netflix two weeks ago, and although it’s held its #1 spot on the English film list for a second week in a row, the sequel hasn’t attracted as many viewers as Glass Onion did, not by a long shot.

Wake Up Dead Man vs Glass Onion

Wake Up Dead Man racked up 20.9 million views on Netflix during its second week, with 50.8 million hours viewed. Those are decent numbers, but they represent a big drop from Glass Onion.

Glass Onion was a significant success upon release, becoming one of the streaming service’s biggest movie debuts with 82.1 million hours viewed in the first three days. The following week, Glass Onion remained at the #1 spot, with over 127.2 million hours viewed. The film even managed to crack the all-time Top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix after just 10 days. Its ranking dropped when Netflix updated its reporting model to measure views within the first 91 days, but it remained on the all-time list until the release of Carry-On early this year.

It doesn’t look like we can expect the same performance from Wake Up Dead Man.

What Did We Think of Wake Up Dead Man?

Our own Chris Bumbray reviewed the sequel and had a lot of fun with it. The film takes a more gothic turn this time around, with the works of Edgar Allan Poe serving as a strong influence. “ Wake Up Dead Man is another wildly entertaining entry in Johnson’s Benoit Blanc mystery series, and [Josh] O’Connor might be the most compelling central character we’ve followed thus far, ” Bumbray wrote. “ It will no doubt please fans of the series and would certainly benefit from a robust theatrical run, as these are the kinds of films that are especially fun to watch with an audience. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What Will the Future Bring for the Knives Out Franchise?

A fourth installment of the franchise isn’t in the works at the moment, but director Rian Johnson has been discussing it with Daniel Craig. “ Creatively, I feel energized after making this one, ” Johnson said last month. “ Daniel and I are already starting to formulate … what could the next one be if we do another one? “