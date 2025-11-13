TV News

Poker Face canceled by Peacock; Rian Johnson wants to shop a 2-season deal with Peter Dinklage leading the cast

Peacock has decided not to renew Rian Johnson‘s Poker Face after two hilarious seasons, but the show’s creator isn’t ready to fold on the concept yet. According to Deadline, Johnson, his T-Street partner Ram Bergman, MRC, and Natasha Lyonne think there are more mysteries to solve for the show’s lead character, Charlie Cale. Last night, the group began shopping the show to other broadcasters for a 2-season order, but with a clever twist! Instead of Lyonne, Peter Dinklage would take over the role of Charlie, the human lie detector.

Johnson and Lyonne spoke about the plan, saying, “We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.” Despite relinquishing the lead role, Lyonne would remain an executive producer on the show.

There is no word on whether Tony Tost will continue as the showrunner of Poker Face. What’s clear is that Rian Johnson remains committed to the Columbo-style premise, and he’ll do whatever it takes to keep the show going, including writing, directing, and other responsibilities.

According to Peacock, Poker Face “is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

According to Deadline’s report, one of the reasons Poker Face folded is that the show was expensive, and viewership numbers did not meet the necessary threshold to justify the expense. Poker Face boasts an impressive list of guest actors, some of whom could command a substantial fee for a cameo appearance.

For example, the list of celebrity guest stars for Poker Face Season 2 is bananas! In addition to Cynthia Erivo, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Method Man, and Justin Theroux, episodes also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Rhea Perlman, John Cho, Alia Shawkat, Simon Helberg, Daisy the Alligator, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, David Alan Grier, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, Carol Kane, Richard Kind, Haley Joel Osment, Adrienne C. Moore, Gata, and more! Think of the Craft Services table!

What do you think about Poker Face getting the boot at Peacock? Would you like to see the show return with Peter Dinklage in the lead role? Let us know in the comments section below.

