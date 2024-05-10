Frank Grillo gets locked and loaded for Peacemaker Season 2 as Rick Flag Sr.

Marvel alum and Boss Level star Frank Grillo is strapping on his boots to play Rick Flag Sr. in James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2.

Marvel actor and all-around badass Frank Grillo is trading his crossbones for stars and stripes after joining the cast of Peacemaker Season 2 for DC. Grillo is lacing up his boots to play Rick Flag Sr. for the sophomore season of James Gunn’s superhero series, starring John Cena as Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker. Rick Flag Sr. is the father of Rick Flag Jr., played by Joel Kinnaman in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Cena’s Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad, leading me to think it’s time for revenge.

Before Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. appears in Peacemaker Season 2, he’ll debut in animated form in the upcoming Max series Creature Commandos. The monster-centric animated series revolves around a black ops team working for Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller.

James Gunn announced Frank Grillo’s casting for Peacemaker Season 2 via Instagram, saying, “Pleased to announce the great @frankgrillo1 will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr – the role he’ll first play in animated form in ‘Creature Commandos’ – throughout Season 2 of ‘Peacemaker.’ Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of…”

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee return for Peacemaker Season 2, featuring eight episodes written by Gunn. The DC Films co-chief also directs three episodes in the second season.

Frank Grillo is a formidable action star with plenty of roughhousing on his IMDB page. He played Brock Lumlow, aka Crossbones, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to mixing it up with Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts for Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level. Grillo recently joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, playing Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster interested in Tulsa.

Grillo has six post-production projects, including Steven C. Miller’s Werewolves, an action horror film about two scientists who try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before. Meanwhile, DC’s Creature Commandos stars Anya Chalotra as Circe, Russ Bain as Craic Brother, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, and more.

We’ll bring you more details about Peacemaker Season 2 as the anticipated project continues toward the small screen.