The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol unveils new images, promises the best hour of Walking Dead ever

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review HERE) is set to continue with a second season that will focus on Daryl’s good friend Carol, played by Melissa McBride – and because of that, the second season has the ridiculous (and ridiculously long) title of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol . The show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT on both AMC and AMC+… and with San Diego Comic-Con going on right now, Entertainment Weekly has gotten their hands on a batch of promotional images, which can be seen in this article. They also shared from quotes from McBride and Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon – including a quote where Reedus said that he thinks the season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol is the best hour of Walking Dead ever!

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of the new season pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Charrier, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal.

Showrunner David Zabel serves as executive producer alongside Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC Studios is producing.

To find out what McBride and Reedus had to say about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol overall, click over to Entertainment Weekly – but here’s what Reedus said about this season featuring the best hour of Walking Dead ever: “ Melissa and I and everybody else wanted to do something new. This was a real opportunity to take all these elements that make this show and these characters so compelling, and make something brand new and fresh. And that’s what we did. I think the finale of season 2 is the best one hour of Walking Dead anything ever. And I’ve been here since day 3, so for real, it’s my favorite one hour of Walking Dead anything. “

Will you be watching The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.