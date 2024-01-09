Peacemaker season 2: James Gunn assures that the show shifting from DCEU to DCU won’t be confusing

Peacemaker season 2 takes place in the DCU instead of the DCEU, but James Gunn assures fans the universe shift won’t be confusing

The DCEU (DC Extended Universe) era of DC Comics film and TV adaptations has come to an end, making way for the DCU (DC Universe) that’s going to be overseen by producers James Gunn and Peter Safran… but there is one DCEU project that’s going to make the transition between universes: the Max TV series Peacemaker, which was created by Gunn and serves as a spin-off from his DCEU film The Suicide Squad. Although season 1 of the show was produced during the DCEU era, Gunn is going to make season 2 part of the DCU era, right after he makes his DCU Superman movie Superman: Legacy. Interacting with fans on Threads, Gunn promised that Peacemaker shifting from DCEU to DCU isn’t going to be confusing.

Starring John Cena as the title character, who he also played in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker centers on a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!

Cena was joined in the cast of season 1 by Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Gunn recently revealed that he’s writing the Peacemaker season 2 scripts while he’s in prep for Superman: Legacy, and as of yesterday he was working on episode 6, so he’s more than halfway done writing the season. When asked if season 2 of the show is going to be completely different from its predecessor due to the universe reboot, Gunn said, “You’ll have to wait and see how that works out!” Gunn was then asked why he doesn’t just make a different show instead of risking confusion with the shift between universe. He answered, “Because it’s my favorite thing to do, it’s the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in. It won’t be confusing.

What do you think of Peacemaker continuing on despite the end of the DCEU and taking place in the DCU? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Superman: Legacy will begin filming in March, aiming for a July 11, 2025 theatrical release. Then, Gunn told Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, “Peacemaker‘s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing.”

Peacemaker

Source: Threads
