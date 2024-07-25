Jeff Goldblum is a vengeful god in desperate need of praise and validation in Netflix’s KAOS teaser trailer

Jeff Goldblum’s Zeus is sick to death of being underappreciated in the face of a fast-moving, ever-changing world filled with ungrateful humans obsessed with their miserable lives. Nowadays, people pray less, and when’s the last time anyone thanked the Father of the Gods for all they have? As Zeus sees it, humans only call to a higher power when they feel threatened. If that’s the case, why bother to bestow blessings upon them when you could have them praying in fear instead? Humans need an awe-inspiring old-fashioned disaster to remind them who’s in charge. Who better to give it to them than Zeus? This line of thinking is unreasonable. It’s madness. It’s KAOS. Let Goldblum show you how to make humans worship again in Netflix‘s KAOS teaser trailer.

KAOS is a dark comedy series from creator Charlie Covell and writer Georgia Christou. Georgi Banks-Davis directs five episodes of KOAS, while Runyararo Mapfumo shoots the remaining three. Today’s KAOS teaser trailer finds Jeff Goldblum playing Zeus, Cliff Curtis playing Poseidon, Janet McTeer playing Hera, and Kurt Egyiawan playing Adrian. KAOS strikes like a bolt of lightning on Netflix on August 29.

Here’s the official synopsis for KOAS courtest of Netflix:

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

Netflix’s KAOS teaser trailer finds the gods in a contemporary setting instead of an imagined metropolis from thousands of years ago. Still, their vanity remains, and hell hath no fury like a god made to feel unimportant in the grand scheme of existence. With power on their side, the gods delight in demonstrating their wrath for non-believers, and not everyone will make it out of the exhibition alive.

