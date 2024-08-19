Gods and mortals clash while Jeff Goldblum judges from on high in Netflix’s latest KAOS trailer

No one knows chaos theory like Jeff Goldblum. In Netflix‘s new KAOS trailer, the seriously sauve actor is about to teach a lesson in vengeance, disorder, and the consequences of messing with the natural order, his order. Suppose the world’s got you on edge, and the media cycle makes you want to bury your head in the sand until November 6. In that case, Netflix is about to unleash a distraction of epic proportions, thanks to a new series about faith, defiance, and owning up to one’s mistakes.

KAOS is a dark comedy series from creator Charlie Covell and writer Georgia Christou. Georgi Banks-Davis directs five episodes of KOAS, while Runyararo Mapfumo shoots the remaining three. Jeff Goldblum leads the cast, including Aurora Perrieau, Debi Mazar, Fady Elsayed, Sam Buttery, Matthew Koon, Elander Moore, Susan Wooldridge, Shila Ommi, and Amanda Douge.

The latest trailer for Netflix’s KAOS finds Jeff Goldblum’s King of the Gods lording over his creation (mortals) and disappointed by their lack of respect for his hard work. They’ve made a mockery of the world he helped create, and to teach them all a lesson, he’s going to turn up the heat, and by heat, I mean natural disasters, church-related scandals, and more. No human is safe from his wrath, but a select few could teach him a thing or two about his mistakes and how to right those wrongs.

Here’s the official synopsis for KAOS courtesy of Netflix:

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

Netflix’s KAOS trailer finds the gods in a contemporary setting instead of an imagined metropolis from thousands of years ago. Still, their vanity remains, and hell hath no fury like a god made to feel unimportant in the grand scheme of existence. With power on their side, the gods delight in demonstrating their wrath for non-believers, and not everyone will make it out of the exhibition alive.

What do you think about Netflix’s KAOS trailer? Are you ready to witness the end of days beginning on August 29? Let us know in the comments section below.