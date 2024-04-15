James Gunn confirms Peacemaker season 2 is now filming with behind-the-scenes photo

Get ready to taste it all over again. James Gunn took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm that Peacemaker season 2 is now filming its first episode, which he later clarified was a Saturday “ pre-shoot. “

Just like the first season, James Gunn has written every episode of Peacemaker season 2, but he won’t be able to direct as many this time around as he’s in the midst of directing Superman. “ Yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some), ” Gunn said last month. He added that that will be “ three other great directors joining me for the season. “

Gunn has also stated that the first season of Peacemaker isn’t canon to the DC Universe, which has left fans curious about how the second season will tie into the new franchise. He also teased that the second season “ will take place after the events in Superman, ” adding that the events of the Superman movie will have an impact on Peacemaker. In addition to John Cena as Peacemaker, it’s expected that other members of the cast who will be returning include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Adrian, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

As for Superman, the much anticipated DC relaunch is set to star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.