Superman: Wendell Pierce to play The Daily Planet’s Perry White

James Gunn’s Superman movie is now in production, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few more cast members to be announced. THR has reported that Wendell Pierce, best known for his work on The Wire, will play Perry White in Superman, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet.

We’ve seen a few actors portray Perry White on the big screen, including Jackie Cooper, who played the role in Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Frank Langella took over the role for Superman Returns, with Laurence Fishburne stepping in for Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Wendell Pierce joins quite the cast with Superman, which is set to star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

Rachel Brosnahan commemorated the start of filming with a TikTok video alongside David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, with the captain “A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar…”

Co-chair of DC Studios Peter Safran has teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

