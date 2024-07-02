James Gunn’s Superman includes a touching cameo in honour of Christopher Reeve

Set photos from James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reveal a touching cameo in honour of the late Christopher Reeve.

By
Superman, cameo, Christopher Reeve

James Gunn’s Superman movie is currently shooting in Cleveland, and over the last week, we’ve seen plenty of photos emerging from the set. One such photo has revealed a very special cameo which honours Christopher Reeve, who played Superman in four movies.

Will Reeve, Christopher’s youngest son, will make a cameo in Superman. He’s said to be playing a TV reporter in the film, which shouldn’t be too much of a stretch as he works as an ABC News correspondent.

Will, along with his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra, was also featured in the Super/Man documentary, which celebrates his father’s life and disability activism following the horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. “The majority of my memories of my dad involve him after the accident because I was not yet three years old when he was injured,” Will told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “So to see his entire life leading up until that time laid out so poetically and cinematically and authentically by our wonderful directors has been a real gift for me.” You can check out a review of the documentary from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Related
Chris Pratt sparks DCU rumors after Superman set visit

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Source: Cleveland.com, Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Robert Towne, Chinatown, died
Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Chinatown, has died at 89
Now You See Me 3, release
Now You See Me 3: Lionsgate sets 2025 release for the sequel
Superman, cameo, Christopher Reeve
James Gunn’s Superman includes a touching cameo in honour of Christopher Reeve
Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds, original ideas
One of Ryan Reynolds’ original ideas for Deadpool 3 was a low-budget road trip movie
View All

About the Author

9897 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Superman News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles