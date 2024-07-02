James Gunn’s Superman includes a touching cameo in honour of Christopher Reeve

James Gunn’s Superman movie is currently shooting in Cleveland, and over the last week, we’ve seen plenty of photos emerging from the set. One such photo has revealed a very special cameo which honours Christopher Reeve, who played Superman in four movies.

Will Reeve, Christopher’s youngest son, will make a cameo in Superman. He’s said to be playing a TV reporter in the film, which shouldn’t be too much of a stretch as he works as an ABC News correspondent.

Will, along with his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra, was also featured in the Super/Man documentary, which celebrates his father’s life and disability activism following the horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. “ The majority of my memories of my dad involve him after the accident because I was not yet three years old when he was injured, ” Will told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “ So to see his entire life leading up until that time laid out so poetically and cinematically and authentically by our wonderful directors has been a real gift for me. ” You can check out a review of the documentary from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.