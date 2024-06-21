Superman set photos reveal new look at David Corenswet as the Man of Steel

Photos from the set of James Gunn’s Superman movie reveal new looks at David Corenswet suited up at the Man of Steel.

The set dressing on the Superman set here in Cleveland is almost complete. I love the little details that NO ONE will see. pic.twitter.com/hNWPfCWRxJ — Brian Lumley (@brian_lumley) June 21, 2024

As you can see, these Superman set photos don’t actually show Corenswet on set, but it does reveal new looks at his character thanks to the front pages of the Daily Planet and the Metropolis Eagle newspapers. You’ll have to open these photos and zoom in a bit, but they show Superman stopping a speeding train and posing heroically after saving people from a collapsing building. I feel like either of these photos could have made a better official first look than the one we got.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.