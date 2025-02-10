Nathan Fillion scores a touchdown at the Super Bowl by giving fans the best look yet at his Green Lantern for DC’s Superman

Someone needs to get Nathan Fillion a catwalk because there’s no chance a football field is long enough for the strut he’s rockin’ while showing off the best look yet at his Green Lantern character for James Gunn’s Superman movie. Despite not showing much in the way of advertising for DC Studios’s Superman, Fillion’s Guy Gardner managed to infiltrate the big game to mug for audiences. Few actors portray smugness like Nathan Fillion, precisely the type of energy Guy Gardner puts out in DC’s Green Lantern series.

During the brief advert, we find Fillion’s Guy Gardner running his fingers along the fringe of his platinum blond bowl cut while smarmily making love to cameras with his twinkling eyes. The promo reveals the words, “The only bowl I need,” before Fillion thrusts his pelvis in a way that could make David Bowie’s Jareth weak in the knees before straightening his leather bomber jacket. The 10-second TV spot is for James Gunn’s Superman film, but it might as well be a tease for Zoolander 3.

Fillion plays the Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Gunn’s Superman, arguably the most controversial of main-line Green Lanterns. He’s an acquired taste, and many fans say rolling with John Stewart’s Green Lantern would have been a more exciting choice. Gardner typically rocks a military-style buzzcut when annoying people across the galaxy. Still, Fillion’s character looks more like a long-lost Beatles member on his way to an Eminem lookalike convention. Be that as it may, if anyone’s going to own the role of Guy Gardner, it’s Nathan Fillion. Let the smarm flow!

James Gunn’s Superman soars into theaters on July 11 in different parts of the world. Gunn directs and writes the highly-anticipated feature, with David Corenswet playing Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and more.

What do you think about Nathan Fillion’s Super Bowl spot? Is he the best actor to bring Guy Gardner to the screen? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.