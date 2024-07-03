Fans lose their minds after seeing Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern costume in BTS Superman photos

Today, we’ve got a glimpse at Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern costume thanks to a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of James Gunn’s Superman. Naturally, the look hasn’t met some fans’ expectations, and they’re flocking to social media to invite others to drink an ice-cold glass of piss-flavored Haterade. Fillion plays the Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Gunn’s Superman, arguably the most controversial of main-line Green Lanterns. Gardner is an acquired taste, and many fans say rolling with John Stewart’s Green Lantern would have been a more exciting choice. Be that as it may, if anyone’s going to own the role of Guy Gardner, it’s Nathan Fillion, one of Hollywood’sexperts in portraying smarmy characters.

Although it’s not out of the question for a Green Lantern to wear white-colored clothing, Gardner’s suit in the photos is mostly cloud white with black and emerald green pops. Another thing triggering trepidacious fans is Fillion’s bleach-blond mop. Gardner typically rocks a military-style buzzcut when annoying people across the galaxy. Still, Fillion’s character looks more like a long-lost Beatles member on his way to an Eminem lookalike convention.

FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 3, 2024

Let’s get something straight. These are unofficial, out-of-context, behind-the-scenes snaps with no bells or whistles applied. With proper lighting, the right VFX team, and other tentpole film accouterment, Fillion’s Guy Gardner undoubtedly looks different in the final product.

The photos also feature David Corenswet’s Superman, Isabel Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Merced’s Hawkgirl helmet looks on point, while Gathegi’s Mister Terrific looks like he just leaped off the comic book page. Gunn’s Superman is one of the most anticipated superhero films currently in production, which explains why fans are on high alert. Regardless of what you think about Fillion’s Guy Gardner fit, Superman is coming along nicely, and if anyone knows how important it is to knock the film out of the park, it’s James Gunn.

@clevelanddotcom posted the images of Fillion’s Guy Gardner costume on Twitter. What do you think about Nathan Fillion’s look for the movie? Do you like the idea of Gunn trying something different, or were you hoping for a more traditional look? Let us know in the comments below.

Superman flys into theaters on July 11, 2025.