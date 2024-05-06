Superman: David Corenswet’s Man of Steel revealed in first pic

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane – no it’s David Corenswet in our first official look at the actor in full Superman regalia! DC just posted the pic to social media along with the tease, “get ready”, and it’s official July 11th, 2025 release date. Check it out:



As you can see from the pic, Corenswet’s Man of Steel seems to be a bit battle-worn, with his costume looking like it went through a bit of a beating. Metropolis is visible behind him, as well as some chaos in the sky, prompting our hero to do something we’ve never really seen him do in a movie so far – suit up. Indeed, the classic way for Superman to get ready is to spin around in a circle or dive into a phone booth. Here, Corenswet’s version of the character seems to be in a more pensive mood as he suits up, perhaps teasing a somewhat more cerebral take on the Man of Steel?



Well, I wouldn’t count on it. If anything, Gunn seems to be going for a highly retro look, with Superman’s insignia highly reminiscent of the one from the classic Max Fleischer cartoons from the 40s. Corenswet’s taking the role over from Henry Cavill, who was controversially replaced when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins of DC Films from WB. The two have greenlit a whole slew of movies and series, although certainly their first movie, Superman, is make or break as far as the new legacy of movies go. I wouldn’t bet against Gunn, though. Let’s not forget that his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one of the few films last year to beat the dreaded “superhero fatigue” we’ve all been hearing about, so if anyone can make a good, modern Superman movie, it’s him.



In addition to Corenswet, the film co-star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as The Green Lantern, Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more.





What do you think of our first look at Corenswet in character?